Toni-Ann encourages Jamaicans

Meanwhile, Miss World Toni-Ann Singh is encouraging her fellow Jamaicans to use the time currently being spent in quarantine or self-imposed isolation wisely.

Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer, Singh, who has been forced to return to her base in Florida and alter the programme of her reign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noted that she is using this period to make valuable connections.

“Thank you so much for your love, support and care. I know what we are all facing can be stressful and confusing, but I pray that you do not lose heart. If possible, take this time to become closer to your family members, to finally complete that project you never got around to, and, most of all, to spread love. My mom always says, 'if yuh want good, yuh nose haffi run'. Isolation is not always easy, but it is in the best interest of our nation, and the world. I urge you all to continue to practice precautions,” she shared.

Singh looks forward to coming to Jamaica to continue her work.

“I cannot wait to come home and get back to working towards the best Jamaica possible! I believe that God will continue to guide, protect and provide for our little island as we move towards a brighter, safer future,” she continued.

Last week the reigning Miss World took to social media to clear up rumours that she had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“It was brought to my attention that apparently I have tested positive for COVID-19. That is in fact false. Even worse than that information being put out there is that it spread so quickly that it sent a lot of my family members into a panic. Just to clear the air, I have not tested positive for the coronavirus , I do not have any symptoms. I am in isolation with some of my family members but that is because of precautions to protect everyone. I think it is important, especially in a time of so much fear and stress, that we don't spread the wrong information,” she said in a video uploaded to various social media platforms.

“I am grateful for this time with my family and I think it is important that before this ends and we go back to our normal lives that we take the time to be still and reflect on the things that you are grateful for ; who you are now; who you would like to become; and how you plan to get there. Take this pause and milk it for every drop of self-love and self-care that your possibly can,” Singh continued.

During this time, Singh noted that she will be sharing her experiences thus far and anxiously awaits the resumption of her schedule.

“I have started scrapbooking some of my memories as Miss World, I have started creating some [video] content for you all to see what I've been experiencing, so be on the lookout for that. I want to remind you to be of good courage. We will get through this, we will be alright . I cannot wait to continue this journey, exploring the world and creating change,” said the reigning Miss World.

Singh, who was crowned Miss Jamaica World in September last year, went on to top more than 100 contestants to take the global title.

— Richard Johnson