Toni-Ann is fine
BRADSHAW Singh, father of Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh, is dispelling rumours that she is now in isolation after showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“She's okay. There is a website that can be used to track her movements to see which countries she's visiting next, so I don't know why people don't use that to see what she's up to. We speak regularly and spend time together. I am telling you, she's okay,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Yesterday, a post, claiming to be from the pageant organisers began doing rounds, stated that Miss World 2019 had contracted COVID-19. However, Bradshaw Singh said the Beauty Queen is in the United States with her mother, Jahrine Bailey.
During her reign, the 23-year-old is expected to tour some 40 countries. Singh added that he is unsure whether the tour will be halted due to the pandemic.
“I don't know the contingency plan. I don't know if the organisation has yet communicated anything to her. I spoke with her today (yesterday) and she didn't mention,” he said.
Before returning to the US where she resides, Toni-Ann Singh visited Nepal to support 2019 Beauty With a Purpose winner and 2018 Miss Nepal, Anushka Shrestham, with several projects. This included helping to set up health care centres for people from the Kailash Rural Municipality.
To date, there have only been three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Nepal, while the United States has recorded 55, 231 cases including 593 deaths.
On December 14, Toni-Ann was crowned the 69th Miss World pageant winner ahead of 111 contestants. She became the fourth Jamaican to win the title — Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993.
She was crowned ahead of Miss France, and Miss India who was third.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy