Toni-Ann 'Singhs'

Newly crowned Miss World Toni-Ann Singh is already creating history.

One week after winning the global title, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh has become the first Miss World to record a song to raise funds for Beauty With A Purpose projects across the world.

In keeping with the mantra of the pageant, on Saturday, Singh premièred her recording of Whitney Houston's mega hit I Have Nothing. The accompanying music video, which was launched on the Miss World YouTube channel, includes a link where donations can be made to support all the projects submitted by the 110 contestants in this year's pageant.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St Andrew on Saturday, Singh was visibly moved as she shared the project with the world for the first time.

She noted that after only a week as Miss World she has met a number of influential people willing to donate their time and energy to worthwhile causes. As a result, once it was decided that she would record the song which she performed at the live Miss World finals, she was taken to Abbey Road Studios in London, one of the oldest recording studios in the world, established in November 1931. The studio is most notable as being the 1960s venue for innovative recording techniques adopted by The Beatles.

“I had a wonderful time on stage. I never thought I would get to sing on the Miss World stage. I had a wonderful experience singing I Have Nothing and we talked about it and we thought wouldn't it be wonderful to record it. This week we went to the best recording studio in the world, Abbey Road, the first recording studio in the world... can you imagine, me. We recorded I Have Nothing and want to give it back as a gift. We're giving it to Beauty With a Purpose and every penny that is made from this recording, everything that is donated. We are not charging to release it. We're just asking that if you could open your hearts and donate anything at all, all the money will go to all the projects all across the world to all my sisters and all their Beauty With A Purpose projects. I believe that this is something that will last for a very long time, so I hope that you will support.”

“I'm so happy to share this with you and encourage you to donate. We made sure the first people to hear it and see it were here in this room. We gave it to you at home first,” she continued.

Speaking of the new Miss World, chairman and chief executive officer of the Miss World organisation Julia Morley heaped praises on the Jamaican, describing Singh as a gem.

“We have a winner that the whole word is enthused with. We can't give you a reason, we can only say it was meant to be. Like all the other girls, she spoke beautifully, but there was some magic in her. The magic in her is that she was true, true to herself. This is what matters. She was proud to be Jamaican. She was proud to share everything for a whole month . Everybody wanted to be with her. Why? Because she has stardom. She has a way of getting across and using her wisdom that God's given her to help other people. You've got a gem, you've got a precious human being, and we should all look after her and nurture that,” said Morley.