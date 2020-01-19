Tony gives fitting salute

Strong winds and sporadic rain were not enough to dampen the moods of patrons at Rebel Salute night one. In fact, some insisted that the performances kept them warm.

“It's very windy, but so far the vibe is amazing. The acts are lovely and it's almost as if they light you up inside... you don't even remember that you're cold,” accountant Marie Dunn told the Jamaica Observer.

The 27th staging of the show kicked off on Friday at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann and ended yesterday morning.

Comedian Christopher “Johnny” Daley delivered an hour-long set, which struck a chord with many patrons at the annual show. However, it was festival organiser/deejay Tony Rebel who was the evening's toast.

He had the crowd grooving and singing along to songs including Know Jah, Sweet Jamaica, Teach The Children, Fresh Vegetable, Sweat, and Let's Stay Together.

Clad in blue pants, floral-print shirt and pink jacket, he expressed gratitude to the audience for their continued support.

He introduced the youngest son of National Hero Marcus Garvey, Julius W Garvey, who expressed delight at attending his first Rebel Salute.

“This is the parish in which my father was born, so when Tony asked me to come and make an appearance I was very happy,” he said to the crowd.

“We need a rebellion, and Tony has been leading a rebellion for our music, for our culture and for Jamaica,” he continued.

The evening's other acts included Grammy-winning band Steel Pulse, Toots and The Maytals, Sanchez, Bobi Wine, Terry Linen, Chevaughn, Notis Heavyweight Rockaz, Torch, Abby Dallas, Mackeehan, Kenyatta Hill, Chi Ching Ching, Treesha, The Wailers Trio, Suga Roy & The Fireball Crew, Papa Michigan, Singing Melody, Queen Omega, Leroy Sibbles, Flourgon, General Trees, Stevie Face, Carl Malcolm, Lone Ranger, and Jermaine Edwards.

Frequent band changes were the evening's only sore point. The disc jocks, however, did their best to keep the audience entertained during the breaks.

During the intermissions, vendors became the hot spots. Snack vendor Maxine Brown has been at Rebel Salute for five years.

“I [have] been coming back because I make a decent little profit every year, you know,” said the Linstead, St Catherine, native.

Meanwhile, flag vendor and St Ann-born Andre Wallace, who was attending for the first time, said things started off slow for him.

“I hope things pick up by the end of the night. Mi a go deh here all night,” said the St Ann native.

Rebel Salute concluded last night with expected performances from Moses Davis (Beenie Man), Richie Spice, Chronic Law, I-Octane, Jesse Royal, I Wayne, Louie Culture, Lady G, and Mikey Spice.