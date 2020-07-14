Toots gets tough

Got to Be Tough , the first studio album in 10 years by Toots and the Maytals, is scheduled for release on August 28.

The project is the follow up to the group's 2010 studio release, Flip and Twist, which peaked at 11 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

“This album is speaking out about injustices while pointing to a better time. This album is teaching a path to recovery and step to better days on the journey ahead. This album, Got to Be Tough, is a bind builder of positive objectives,” said Toots Hibbert, frontman for the veteran group.

“I want to ask everyone to keep their focus in this time of wonders. Make such focus be of good faith. Love each other, take it as a warning, and exercise brotherly and sisterly care for each other of all race, religion and creed,” he continued.

The 10-track Got to Be Tough is slated to be released on the Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records label. Its tracklisting includes Drop off Head; Just Brutal; Got to Be Tough; Freedom Train; Warning Warning; Good Thing That You Call; Stand Accuse; Having a Party; Struggle; and, a remake of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds, featuring Ziggy Marley.

The musicians who worked on the project include Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger, Nigel Burrell, Sly Dubar, Cyril Neville, and Zak Starkey.

The set's first single, Got to Be Tough, was released on June 12, while its accompanying video dropped last Friday. The project's second single, Warning Warning, was issued on July 10.

Toots and the Maytals are known for a string of hits including Monkey Man, 54-46 That's My Number, Bam Bam, Do the Reggay and Pomps and Pride.

The group has had some success on the Billboard 200 albums chart. True Love reached number 177 in 2004, while Reggae Got Soul hit number 157 in 1976. Funky Kingston stalled at number 164 in 1975.

Over on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Toots and the Maytals have charted four times. True Love, which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2005, reached number two on that chart in 2004.

Toots and the Maytals, originally called The Maytals, were formed in the early 1960s and were key figures in popularising reggae music. Hibbert's soulful vocal style has been compared to Otis Redding, and led him to be named one of the 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone.