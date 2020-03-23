Toots pushes back tour dates
The entertainment industry has been turned upside down by COVID-19 pandemic, causing several events to be postponed or cancelled.
Toots and the Maytals is one of the acts affected.
“We will be rescheduling immediate shows in the UK set for May to be held in September, while the April dates for the US have been rescheduled for October, and Tortuga has been rescheduled for October 3,” Cabel Stephenson, booking agent/artiste manager of Free People Bookings, told the Jamaica Observer.
“The summer dates in US in July have not been rescheduled as yet, we are waiting to see how the pandemic unfolds, to see if Jamaica will permit us to go, or if the US Government will allow the shows to be held. We strive to be compliant with the wishes of the Government in this crisis,” he continued.
Some of the events which were planned for Toots and the Maytal's tour include: Wilmington Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 20; Iron City Bham in Alabama, on Friday, April 24; and London O2 Academy in London in United Kingdom, on May 2.
Toots and the Maytals has been popular in Jamaica since the 1960s, winning Jamaica's National Popular Song Contest three times: Bam Bam (1966); Sweet and Dandy (1969); and Pomps & Pride (1972).
The act's other songs include Pressure Drop, 54-46 That's My Number, and Funky Kingston.
