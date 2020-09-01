Toots remains in private hospital

TOOTS Hibbert , frontman for Toots and the Maytals , is still in an unnamed Corporate Area medical facility after he developed "respiratory problems" on the weekend.

“While reports of Mr Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results of his COVID-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour,” said Trojan Jamaica/BMG in a statement issued to Jamaica Observer yesterday evening.

“His family is asking everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia "Babsy" Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr Hibbert around the clock during this time,” the statement concluded.

Hibbert, 77, underwent a COVID-19 test at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on Sunday. The result was still outstanding, up to press time. Members of the artiste's inner circle have self-quarantined and are awaiting their test results.

Hibbert recently participated in the annual Festival Song Competition, which he has won three times. He recently released his latest album, Got to Be Tough, on August 28.

Formed in the 1960s, Toots and the Maytals helped popularise reggae music. Its 1968 single Do The Reggay, was the first song to use the word "reggae" naming the genre and introducing it to a global audience.

The group's popular songs include Monkey Man, Sweet And Dandy, Bam Bam , and Pomps And Pride.