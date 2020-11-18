Toots remembered in song

The music of legend Toots Hibbert rang out over the local Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) on Sunday, the day he was interred at National Heroes' Park in Kingston.

The station aired a two-hour tribute produced by the culture and entertainment ministry, helmed by Olivia “Babsy Grange and featuring performances by some of the country's top acts, anecdotes from friends and close associates of the late pioneer, as well as pearls of wisdom and video vignettes of live performances by the man himself.

Toots: Tribute to an Icon was guided by recording ariste Ce'Cile, and showcased the depth of the impact that Hibbert had on the local and international music landscape.

Among those giving testimonials the artiste who close friends called Niah were Marley brothers Ziggy, Stephen and Julian, who spoke of his work during the burgeoning years of the music industry which continued up until his passing. The sons of reggae King Bob Marley described Hibbert as the soul of the music coming out of Jamaica, which served as an inspiration.

Tributes also came from head of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association Ewan Simpson, Maxi Priest, Tony Rebel, Anthony “Chips” Richards, Ken Boothe, and rock artistes Zak Starkey and Shhh Jason Fine of Rolling Stone magazine who called him “not only one of the great reggae singers, but also one of the great soul singers”. For producer Gussie Clarke, “Toots was one of the most multi-talented, energetic performers Jamaica has ever had”. International artiste Willie Nelson was also among those paying tribute.

Daughter Jenieve Bailey noted that to the world her late father was an icon, musical genius, songwriter, awesome performer, friend, family man and a patriot, but for her he was simply daddy, before she launched into her musical tribute which included a gospel take on his popular Monkey Man and Spiritual Healing. Leiba Hibbert, another daughter, also paid tribute in song to her father.

The musical tributes kicked off with the soulful Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage fame. Jovanni Williams teased the strings of his violin to produce the great melodies of Pomps and Pride as well as 54-46. Leroy Sibbles evoked the spirit of JAMAL when he performed Into the Light, which was the theme song of the literacy initiative from the 1970s and 80s. Richie Stephens, One Third and Papa Michigan also performed tributes.

Past winners of local talent competion Digicel Rising Stars Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo also delivered their favourites from the Hibbert catalogue, with Sweet and Dandy and Higher and Higher, respectively. Reggae Queen, meanwhile, presented Never Grow Old in her own inimitable way.

The list of performances continued with Ernie Ranglin, and Inner Circle who teamed with Mykal Rose for a mash-up of Pressure Drop and Monkey Man. With the benefit of technology Sherita Lewis shared the stage and vocals with Hibbert on Dreams to bring the television special to a close.

Hibbert died at the University Hospital of the West Indies on September 11. One month ago his burial at the Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine had to be aborted due to a missing burial order, a legal requirement for interment.

The Government, however, intervened and allowed for Hibbert to be interred at National Heroes' Park in the area designated for cultural icons.