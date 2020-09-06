Toots's wife remains optimistic

FREDERICK “Toots” Hibbert's wife, Doreen, says she is confident her husband will make a speedy recovery.

“Frederick is very strong. I know he will pull through. He is a fighter,” said Hibbert, through a statement issued to the Jamaica Observer by publicist Claude Mills.

“We want to thank all of my husband's friends, family, fans and well-wishers, locally and globally, for all the love, support, and prayers that have been going out for him. We appreciate it... We also want to send a special thank you to the dedication of all the doctors involved in my husband's care. Thank you all,” the statement continued in part.

Toots Hibbert, 78, is in critical but stable condition at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew. The veteran reggae singer was transferred to the medical facility's intensive care unit last Monday. He is still in a medically-induced coma.

Hibbert is frontman for Toots and the Maytals.

His daughter, gospel singer Jenieve Bailey, posted an emotional video on Facebook to say thank you for the outpouring of support.

“My family and I appreciate the love and prayers going up on behalf of my father,” she said.

Bailey was a foundation member of the group 54-46 along with her sisters Leba and Melanie before concentrating on gospel music.

Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff posted a video on Facebook, urging “positive energy and vibrations” for the singer.

“Blessed love to everyone. Today I heard some not so good news about my friend and fellow artiste, Toots of Toots and the Maytals, that he is an induced coma, so I am sending out positive energy and positive vibrations for him to get well soon, and I am telling my fans and friends to send out the same good energies to him,” said Cliff.

Toots and the Maytals appeared in the 1972 Jamaican cult classic The Harder They Come which stars Cliff. Directed by Perry Henzell, the film showcased Jamaica's culture and music to the world.

The Harder They Come's soundtrack includes the title song You Can Get It (If You Really Want) and Sitting In Limbo performed by the film's star Jimmy Cliff; Sweet And Dandy by Toots and The Maytals ; and, By The Rivers of Babylon by The Melodians.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture and Entertainment Olivia “Babsy” Grange said she has been keeping abreast of the singer's progress and is happy with improvements. She is asking Jamaica to use today to pray for the veteran reggae legend.

“I want to thank Jamaica for their overwhelming support and I'm asking the nation to offer special prayers on Sunday [today] for his full recovery and to pray for his family,” she said.

Formed in the 1960s, his band Toots and the Maytals helped popularise reggae music. He was one of the 10 finalists in the recently concluded Jamaica Festival Song Competition — a contest he has won three times.

Toots and the Maytals are known for songs including 54-46, Monkey Man, Sweet And Dandy, Bam Bam, and Pomps And Pride.