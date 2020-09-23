Toots scores big on the charts

Since his death on September 11, veteran singer Toots Hibbert and his group the Maytals have made major moves on the Billboard charts with three albums.

After registering impressive debuts on the iTunes Reggae charts, Toots and the Maytals are in the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with two entries. On the US Current Reggae Albums (this chart is based on sales and subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), they are number one.

Toots and the Maytals have now earned six entries on the Reggae Albums Chart. In 2004, they charted at number two with True Love; five years later, Light Your Light stalled at number nine, while in 2010 Flip And Twist peaked at number 11; and in 2013, Reggae Got Soul: Unplugged on Strawberry Hill rose to number nine.

This week, the hits-laden compilation The Very Best of Toots and the Maytals enters at number four. It was released in 1997 by Island Records.

Got to be Tough, the group's latest album, was released on August 28 by Trojan Jamaica/BMG. It enters at number nine, and also debuts on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales Chart at number 69, giving Toots his first entry there.

Got to be Tough is the top seller on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart. This week, the set sold an additional 1,000 copies to bring its three-week total to 2,109.

Interestingly, Toots did not have a current hit song prior to his passing, neither was he a trending artiste on YouTube. However, he has outsold current trending acts. Another title attributed to Toots and the Maytals, Keep on Kicking Vol 5 (Live), enters the chart at number 26, selling 31 copies.

The top three selling titles on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart are World on Fire by Stick Figure (number seven, 25,560 copies sold to date); Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton (number four, 8,172 copies sold) and Look For Good by Jason Mraz (number two, sold 7,907 copies).

Other titles on the chart this week are Vent by Dexta Daps (number 40 with 256 sold to date); Note to Self by Jah9 (number 39 with 845 copies); Be Somebody by Sevana (number 37 with 259 copies); Healing by Tarrus Riley (number 17 with 263 copies); Fixtape by Popcaan (number 16 with 994 copies); The Experience by Lila Ike (number 12 with 1,396 copies), In Search of Lost Time by Protoje (number nine with 914 copies); and Higher Place by Skip Marley (number three with 1,020 copies).

On the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers spend a 37th week at number one with Legend, while Fixtape by Popcaan rises one spot to number three. It peaked at number two and has been on the chart for six weeks.

Higher Place by Skip Marley, is firm at number five, with Dutty Rock by Sean Paul re-entering at number ten.

Legend slips from number 43 to 45 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart while inching up from number six to five on Billboard's Vinyl Albums Chart. On the Catalog Albums Chart, Legend dips from number three to four.

Marley maintains his presence on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with a new remix of Sun is Shining featuring Danish producer/DJ Robin Schulz which slips from number 29 to 38.

Skip Marley's latest single, Make Me Feel, featuring rapper Rick Ross and singer Ari Lennox continues to make moves on the Billboard R&B charts. On the Adult R&B Songs, the song rises from number 22 to 20, while moving to number 39 from 38 on the Rhythmic Songs Chart.

Banana by Conkarah featuring Shaggy holds firm at number 16 in Bulgaria, having peaked at number three a few weeks ago. On the Dutch Top 100 Singles Chart, it falls from number 25 to 30, while on Canada's CHR/Top 40, it re-enters at number 48, having peaked at number 45 a few weeks ago.

On Mexico Airplay, Banana slips from number 11 to 17 and from eight to 14 on Mexico Ingles Airplay. It topped both charts in August.

On the regional tables, singer Kim Thomas is number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart with her cover of Smokey Robinson's Cruisin, co-produced by Jackie Jackson and Willie Lindo for Heavy Beat Records.

Only You Alone by Brotha George spends its third week at number one on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York). It is produced by SPI Records.