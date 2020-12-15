Top acts for Ghetto Splash

FOR the past 31 years residents of the Waterhouse and Drewsland communities in St Andrew have been able to look forward to their annual Christmas stage show, Ghetto Splash. This year will be no different.

Organised by entertainment insider and politician Patrick Roberts, the event will this year be staged virtually, in keeping with the stipulations of the authorities regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Over the years, Roberts and his team have staged the event free of cost to the residents as a holiday treat.

“This has always been my way of giving back to these communities. Every year, the youths in these communities look forward to Ghetto Splash; it is the thing they crave at this time of the year. The thing is, for the whole year they have been hearing the music of these artistes but cannot afford to go out and see them live. So, I bring it to them. It is also a way for the artistes to give back, and I am happy to be able to provide that platform to serve the artistes and the community,” Roberts told the Jamaica Observer.

Speaking of artistes, as is customary, the line-up for the virtual edition of Ghetto Splash is chock-full of top acts.

Among those set to take to the virtual stage this year are Popcaan, Beenie Man, Tommy Lee, Tarrus Riley, Jahvillani, and Agent Sasco.

“The real question to ask is. 'Who is not on Ghetto Splash?,' “ noted Roberts. “I just got a call from Bugle to say he is definitely with us for this year. Shaggy is also set to perform... I am just waiting on him to confirm whether he will be on the island. Ghetto Splash also gives young artistes from the area a chance to perform on a big show. This year we will have some impressive new acts to share with the audience,” he continued.

The pre-recorded event will be produced and directed by a team which includes Roberts and his son, Jamie, Oneil Miller, Omar Fogo, and Kelvin Osbourne of Clearsound Production Services.

The show will be aired on local stations Television Jamaica and its sister cable station RETV on December 27.