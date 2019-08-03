Top DJs to get loud

Award-winning selector DJ Antsman has teamed up with Top Floor Events for the second staging of LOUD, which is scheduled for next Friday August 9 at 12 Molynes Road in Kingston.

“The party is about LOUD vibes literally, and incorporating noisemakers and torches. It's pretty much like you're at a football match atmosphere with loud dressing, short shorts and loud colours,” explained Antsman.

With sponsorship from Dragon Stout, the event is set to sizzle with music by some of the hottest names including DJ Mac, Bishop Escobar, Renaissance and Antsman himself.

LOUD is a biannual event. The first staging was in December last year. It targets a demographic of age 18 years and over.

“Patrons can expect lots of vibes, dancing, raving and a special performance by a surprise guest artiste. There will be Dragon bucket deals all night, so people should just come out and enjoy the whole experience,” said Antsman.

Antsman, whose given name is Shamari McKoy, was voted Best DJ in the Youth View Awards in 2017.