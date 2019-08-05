Tovi Soul, Felch turn the table
While filming the video for their song Tabl e Turn , in east Kingston, brothers Felch and Tovi Soul reminisced about their early years in that area, which has its share of challenges.
Table Turn was released last year by London-based In-Ex Records. It was released shortly after their extended play (EP), Will You be There, came out on that label.
“Living in east Kingston isn't the best as you are faced with hurdles sometimes, but in life you've got to overcome. There are lots of challenges, but they come with responsibilities,” said Tovi Soul, younger of the siblings.
Though his roots are in east Kingston, Felch, 35, spent some of his formative years in Linstead, St Catherine, where he attended high school. Most of Tovi Soul's 33 years have been in east Kingston, once a sprawling middle-class area that has been plagued by bursts of political and gang violence since the 1970s.
East Kingston's communities include Rockfort and McIntyre Villa, the latter popularly known as Dunkirk. Both areas have strong music roots: Rockfort was a bedrock of the Rastafari movement from the 1940s when Count Ossie and the Mystic Revelation of Rastafari formed, while Dunkirk produced top dancehall acts like Spragga Benz and Agent Sasco.
Will You Be There reflects the mix of reggae and neo-soul the brothers embraced before launching their careers 10 years ago. Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Usher and Craig David are some of their biggest influences.
— Howard Campbell
