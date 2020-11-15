Trample dem, says Kabaka Pyramid

Reggae artiste Kabaka Pyramid, known for his conscious music, continues to use his talent as a tool to speak up for injustice.

His latest single Trample Dem highlights the inherent dangers of child abuse in Jamaica and other parts of the world, and he hopes the track will trigger conversations and actions against what he called “the dastardly act”.

The singer who is seen as part of the reggae revival movement highlighted recent statistics which pointed to an increase in the incidence of child trafficking during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, he believes that voicing his position on these acts is well needed and hopes it will bring forth awareness and judicial action for victims, while preventing more children from falling prey.

“I feel like child molestation is an infestation in Jamaican culture and it needs to be rooted out. Every other day in the news you hear the most disturbing things and we brush it off like nothing major. The laws have to be changed, we need to foster an environment where people can talk about these things and heal from it, and most importantly the sick deviants must get a judgement”said Kabaka Pyramid.

The song is part of his soon-to-be-released mixtape titled Immaculate, mixed by well-known producer and DJ, Max Glazer.

Produced by Suku (Andre Gray) of Ward 21, Kabaka Pyramid, and Irie Souljah, and Hazzle Beatz, Trample Dem was inspired by the classic reggae version of the great Sly & Robbie Baltimore, with a heavy dub vibe and some guitar by the Catalonian himself Hazzle.

The artiste is known for speaking out about injustice and taking a stance against it. Despite the setbacks due the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, he has released several songs. His recent singles include Same Prayer featuring Chronixx, Nice Up The Dance, Babylon Fallin, Tribulation, and Never Trod Alone.