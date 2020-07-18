Trapycal says
TRAPYCAL is warning evildoers that their reward will be meted out to them accordingly in his latest single, Jah Nah Sleep .
The single was released on June 19 on the Shot N' Stunning label. Produced by Markland Duncan, it is available on all major digital platforms.
“The motive behind this song is to point out that everyone should face their own judgement; from you do the crime you must do the time,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
An accompany video to Jah Nah Sleep is also doing the rounds.
The reggae-dancehall singer said the current COVID-19 pandemic should be seen as a wake-up call.
“The pandemic taught me a lot, as a person and as an artiste. For instance we should learn to share more, we should exercise self-control, show more appreciation for life, and save for rainy days,” he said.
“For me, it let me focus more; let me more mentally, physically and spiritually prepare for the future,” he continued.
Jamaica is slowly reopening for business as the country emerges from the lockdown imposed by the Government to stem the spread of the deadly virus. Up to yesterday 10 people had died as a result of COVID-19, while nearly 800 have tested positive.
Trapycal, given name Yulando Bentley Mitchell, hails from St Thomas.
Last year he released his nine-track EP titled Evolve.
