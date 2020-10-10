Tripple Ogee is happy

Cockburn Pen-based artiste Tripple Ogee has once again found his footing with the single Happy.

According to him, the track was done to encourage individuals to be happy during life's toughest time as well as pay tribute to his mother who passed away in 2017.

“Happy is a party song that encourages people to feel great and celebrate the accomplishments that we have made and give thanks for another day,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“My mother was one of my biggest fans. I remember when a stage show was happening in my community and she woke me up and said: 'Mi son, the people dem a shout your name'. I replied: 'Me have work a morning'. As the night progress, she insisted that I should get out of bed and gwaan go shell down the place and make her proud. She always advice me to trust in God and that God is going to do great things for me.”

Happy is on the Happy Go rhythm and is produced by Goldmine Productions. It was released a year ago.

“ Happy was released a year ago and I never got the chance to do any promotion. However, the promotion that my team executed as well as the 'Happy Challenge' really made the song take of this year. The 'Happy Challenge' involves individuals sending in videos of themselves vibing to the song. Whether they were singing it or playing in the background, we encouraged people to send in the videos so they could be posted on my various social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Be happy no matter what condition you are in, just be happy,” said Tripple Ogee.

Tripple Ogee, whose given name is Baltero Satchell, also goes by the name 10 Boss. He began his career in music as a rap artiste and later decided to transition to dancehall music.

“Mi use to rap when I was among my cousins them overseas in California. They were always going to the studio and rapping so I develop a love for that genre of music. I don't quiet remember my first rap song but what I can recall is that my brother found it funny and said that I sound like a Yankee. There were even a few of my relatives who said I sounded like DMX and I should not sound like him,” he explained.

He said in 2003, his friend Singer Blinger took him to his first studio session at Daddy Mix studio in Waterhouse. That session yeilded Some Girl A Hype Inna 2020.

Tripple Ogee is currently being managed by Krypton Inc Records. He believes his partnership is facilitating the growth needed to boost his career.

“Damento, who is the manager of Krypton Inc Records, played a significant role in the development of my career. He showed me how to build a vibes and at the same time showcase my musical talent. I have recorded several songs with Krypton including Gyalist Of The Year, Nininoo, and the cultural Selfie. They have also shot all of my music videos and provided me with exceptional visuals throughout the years,” said Tripple Ogee, who is gearing up to release an EP in January.