Tropics turns up heat

HOPE Gardens in Kingston came alive on June 16 with the inaugural staging of Tropics, a 'chill-vibe' party. The event, dubbed Tropical Paradise edition, is promoted by footballer Kyle Butler and Christian Massias. It attracted a large turnout of patrons.

“The response to Tropics was excellent. The party was definitely the topic and we have so far received only positive remarks,” Butler told the Jamaica Observer. “Many patrons said they've never seen such a huge turnout for a first-time party. The entire experience of Tropics made the event successful.”

The promoters went all out with décor and production. Patrons enjoyed a variety of offerings including oysters, jello-shots, cocktails, mixed drinks, and a wide variety of food offerings.

Music was provided by DJ Tyler, DJ Nicco, Chromatic Live, DJ Laing D, DJ Shella and DJ Antsman.

DJ Laing D gave the party “thumbs up”.

“Everybody here is well-dressed, chilling and sipping on their favourite drinks and hanging with friends. It's truly a great vibe,” said DJ Laing D.

Butler said he is undecided about the frequency of the event.

“We are still deciding whether we should keep it annually or in December. However, the venue will change, as we want to keep things new and exciting. We will be having a number of new events under the Empire Entertainment umbrella. Look out for Dripszn in December, which will be hosted by Leon Bailey,” said Butler.

A lot of who's who came out in support of Tropics.

Business entrepreneur Greg Millwood, sports personalities Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey, entertainers Rygin King, La Lee Ranks, Kash, Dre Island and members of YVP, were spotted among the throng of patrons.