Tropik gives back

With the back-to-school pressure on for many parents, several members of the entertainment fraternity have sought to help.

Chief executive officer of Tropik Entertainment Sadique Cameron has joined in with his inaugural children's treat.

“Tropik Entertainment is collaborating with a group of family-owned businesses, such as Camric Hardware and Cameron's Block Making, to give back to the community during the back-to-school season. We have always sought ways to be involved and give back to the community. We have realised with increasing prices for books and school supplies at large, this is a great opportunity to help parents and students alike,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

It will be held on August 30 at the Camric Hardware Santa Plaza, St Elizabeth.

Tropik Entertainment is an events production company. The entity is also associated with West Palm Productions to host events such as Waves, Summer Igloo, and Cooler in the Morning.

Cameron believes it is imperative to give back to all the people who has supported these events over the years.

“I think not only as entertainment personnel but as business owners, we should all find a way to give back. We get significant support from the community. It is a way to show our gratitude and ensure that we play our part in making our community better,” the 30-year-old said.

The organiser, who will be catering for over 700 children, added that they will receive school books, bags and pencils as well as free medicals for the first 50 students.

Music will be provided by Ratty and Bones and Little Geo Sounds.