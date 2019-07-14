Troyton Hinds goes gospel

HIT-MAKING music producer Troyton Hinds will be breaking new ground with his gospel rhythm, Healing Project.

Available for pre-order on his Troyton Music imprint, the rhythm is will be officially released in all digital stores on Friday, through Zojak World Wide.

Featured on the rhythm are: Paul Scott with Interlude Prayer; Kevin Downswell ( Lights); Chevelle Frankyln ( It Will Get Better); Omari ( I Am Healed); Alaine ( Boast Inna God); Jesome ( What About U); Samuel Medas ( Doctor); and Jermaine Edwards ( No Weapon).

“Each artiste on the rhythm brought their own style to the project. The rhythm has a song for everyone; supporters all over the world are already sharing their favourite song all over social media,” Hinds told the Jamaica Observer.

Hinds, who has made a name for himself in dancehall circles, said he always wanted to do a gospel project.

“I wanted to do something like this three years ago, but God timing is always the right timing. I present my first inspirational gospel project to the world, and I am grateful with the response I have been getting,” he said.

A former University of Technology engineering student, Hinds has been producing music for more than 23 years. His credits include I Octane's I A Cry and Gal A Gimmi Bun, Tarrus Riley's She Dangerous, and Take It by Mavado and singer Karian Sang.