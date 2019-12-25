True Meaning of Christmas

THERE were not many Jamaican Christmas songs in 1961, but that year the Gardiner brothers pooled their creative resources and wrote a nugget for the ages. Credited to the Rhythm Aces Band, The Meaning of Christmas is a standard revered by Jamaicans.

It was written by Boris and Barrington Gardiner. Boris, 18 years old at the time and a member of the Rhythm Aces Band, sang lead on the song which was distributed by the fledgling Island Records.

“My brother Barry was writer of the lyrics, and it was our first collaboration. He told me it took him less than an hour to write the words,” Gardiner recalled in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer. “Of course, it took me a couple of days to come up with the melody. I wasn't a musician those days but I was a self-taught pianist who could play chords and come up with melodies,” he added.

The Meaning of Christmas featured Dennis Sindrey on guitar and keyboardist Peter Stoddart. Both were Australians and members of The Caribs band, which was resident at Myrtle Bank Hotel in Kingston.

Also singing on The Meaning of Christmas were Richard Ace, keyboardist and leader of The Rhythm Aces; Delano Stewart (later member of The Gaylads); Marjorie Whylie; and Dennis Moss, an African singer.

The easy-listening ballad was an instant hit, though Gardiner remembers most people were surprised to find out that The Meaning of Christmas was written and performed by Jamaicans.

“Everyone thought it was a foreign song,” he said.

Gardiner, who went on to become an in-demand bass guitarist at Studio One and Lee “Scratch” Perry's Black Ark studio, still performs The Meaning of Christmas during his Yuletide shows. He wrote other great songs with Barrington including Every Nigger Is A Star.

Barrington Gardiner, two years older than Boris, died in 2017 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.