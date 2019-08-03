Tsai is pumped up with Ambition
Singjay Tsai is pleased with the reception to her new single Ambition.Produced by Koloni One Records, Ambition was released July 19 on the Elevation Rhythm.
“The feedback has been incredible, the fans have been very supportive,” said the artiste, whose given name is Tsahi Shara McLeod.
Tsai is currently employed as a nurse in the USA, but believes her life would be incomplete without music.
“I believe I have what it takes to dominate in the music industry,” she said. “I want it all! I aim to be an international superstar and also give back to the music community in anyway possible,” Tsai said.
Born May 4, 1991, she hails from the tourist mecca of Liliput in St James. Tsai worked as a chef at Secret Resort and Spa until she migrated to the United States of America, where she resided in New York.
She began recording music in 2017, but has always been passionate about music.
“It's important to finish school and be the best female artiste I ought to be,” she said.
She got some attention with the single Teddy, released October 1, 2018. It was produced by Wanted Iconic Records.
“I always aim for the stars and settle for nothing but the best,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy