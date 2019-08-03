Tsai is pumped up with Ambition

Singjay Tsai is pleased with the reception to her new single Ambition.Produced by Koloni One Records, Ambition was released July 19 on the Elevation Rhythm.

“The feedback has been incredible, the fans have been very supportive,” said the artiste, whose given name is Tsahi Shara McLeod.

Tsai is currently employed as a nurse in the USA, but believes her life would be incomplete without music.

“I believe I have what it takes to dominate in the music industry,” she said. “I want it all! I aim to be an international superstar and also give back to the music community in anyway possible,” Tsai said.

Born May 4, 1991, she hails from the tourist mecca of Liliput in St James. Tsai worked as a chef at Secret Resort and Spa until she migrated to the United States of America, where she resided in New York.

She began recording music in 2017, but has always been passionate about music.

“It's important to finish school and be the best female artiste I ought to be,” she said.

She got some attention with the single Teddy, released October 1, 2018. It was produced by Wanted Iconic Records.

“I always aim for the stars and settle for nothing but the best,” she said.