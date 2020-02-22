Tubby's dub prophecy fulfils

King Tubby's Prophecies of Dub, a 16-song vinyl album, was first released in 1976 and reissued in the 1990s. On January 31, British company Pressure Sounds re-released the project as King Tubby's Prophecies of Dub by Yabba You and The Aggrovators.

King Tubby's Prophecies of Dub is number 10 this week on the sales-driven Current Reggae Albums Chart, selling an additional 58 copies, to take its two-week tally to 71.

Born Osbourne Ruddock, King Tubby's is considered by many to be reggae's most innovative audio engineer. He was murdered at his Kingston home in February 1989.

The chart is led by Stick Figure's World on Fire which sold an additional 548 copies last week to bring its total to 19,095.

Steel Pulse leaps 20 places to number two with Mass Manipulation after selling 324 copies to make its total sales 3,702.

Jah Cure's Royal Soldier rises from number 12 to nine with another 62 copies to its tally. To date, the album has sold 3,086 copies.

Over on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, which combines both sales and streaming, Bob Marley's Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & the Wailers spends a sixth week on top. Marley also enters the chart at number seven with Kaya, an album released in 1978.

This is the first time Kaya has charted on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, which came into existence in 1993. It charted at number 50 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and R&B Albums Chart in 1978.

Dutty Classics by Sean Paul rises from number eight to two, while Best of Shaggy: Boombastic Collection slips to number three.

World on Fire is number four. Stick Figure is also number five with Set in Stone.

Grammy-winning Rapture by Koffee is down two places to number six, while Falling Into Place, a 2016 release by Rebelution which topped the chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album, re-enters at number eight. It features the collaboration Inhale, Exhale with Protoje.

Outside by Burna Boy is number nine, while another Rebelution title, Count Me In, is number 10.

Skip Marley is the only Jamaican on multiple Billboard charts. His collaboration, Slow Down featuring rhythm and blues singer HER, is number 33 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. It holds a similar position on the Rhythmic Songs Chart, and number 15 on the Adult R&B Songs Chart.

Marley and HER are scheduled to perform Slow Down at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. It airs on BET.