Twee Geddo prays for JA
WHILE Hong Kong does not have a big dancehall market, Jamaican singjay Twee Geddo feels he'll get a foothold.
“There are no dancehall clubs in Hong Kong but there are many dancehall fanatics here. The music is alive and well. It is challenging for a dancehall artiste living in Asia if you have no team, but I still make work, creating a fan base,” he said.
Twee Geddo is pushing his latest single, Pray for Jamaica.
Released March 31, the song is on the Free Dreams imprint.
Twee Geddo (real name is Gilroy Barrett) grew up in Clarendon and attended Old Harbour High School. He migrated to Hong Kong three years ago.
Twee Geddo recorded his first song, She is a Lady in Accra, Ghana, in 2008. His other songs include I Am Blessed, Smiling Warrior, and Work and Play Hard.
