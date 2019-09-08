Two advance to Miss Jamaica World finals

Two contestants in this year's Miss Jamaica World beauty pageant have already secured their spot in the top 10 ahead of the September 21 finals.

Miss AutoCraze, Thalia Malcolm secured the win in the fitness challenge. and Miss CoverGirl, Toni-Ann Singh captured the talent award.

It was almost deja vu in the MJW Spartan Health Club Fast Track Fitness Challenge, as last year the contestant representing AutoCraze, Amay Lewis, ﬁnished ahead of a very competitive ﬁeld.

Malcolm ﬁnished ahead of Miss Interlinc Communications Rochelle McKinley and Miss Fontana Pharmacy, Davenia Powell. who placed second and third, respectively.

The Fitness Challenge Fast Track event, designed speciﬁcally to test the athletic abilities of all contestants, took place at Spartan Health Club. The ladies were challenged in a number of activities by Spartan Health Club ﬁtness experts and trainers.

The Phoenix Theatre Fast Track Talent event was also extremely competitve as. contestants showcased their skills in dance, speech and drama, music and traditional folk forms.

At the end of the night it was Singh's rendition of Whitney Houston's I have Nothing that moved the audience and judges alike. She claimed almost perfect scores for her ﬂawless notes. Miss Knutsford Express, Joelle McKenzie was second with Malcolm ﬁnishing third.

Both Malcolm and Singh were presented with bouquets compliments of Tai Flora Luxe and will receive their trophies at the coronation show. The public still has an opportunity to vote for their favourite contestant through the Interlinc People's Choice Competition. Voting is accessed through the ofﬁcial Miss Jamaica World website missjamaicaworld.com. Votes are limited to 15 per IP address daily. Miss Jamaica World 2019 will be crowned on September 21 in the ballroom of Jamaica Pegasus hotel.