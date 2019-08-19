Unity comes to the City

Despite a slew of technical difficulties and lengthy band changes, Unity in the City managed to touch the hearts and lives of the thousands who gathered in the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night.

Major performances of the evening included Minister Marion Hall, who brought her powerful vocals and delivered musical sermon.

She told the Jamaica Observer her delivery on the stage was a declaration of her love for Jesus Christ.

“I was fasting before I got here 'cause I came here last week and there was just so much dark spirit around me, so I said: 'Okay, I'm gonna fast for three days, and I'm coming armed and dangerous.' So when I came up here I said: 'I'm gonna let rain pour in hell and the devil knew he had to back up tonight',” she said.

She also commended the organisers of Unity in the City for their work.

“We all need unity; all around the world there is division and all kind of things happening. In Jamaica, there is too much crime, so I mean we all need to unite as one, so we need some unity inna the city and not only in the city but inna the whole Jamaica,” she continued.

The show also featured a number of international gospel artistes. American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs, who quickly became a crowd favourite, had patrons on their knees and others with their arms raised with her soulful delivery.

Patron Jamilla Campbell said Cobbs' performance was the highlight of her night.

“I came here to see her and she really delivered! I loved all the performances but she really stuck with me,” she said.

Before Cobbs hit the stage, it was Fred Hammond who lit up the stadium with crowd favourites that had audiences singing and clapping along.

Other notable performances came from Rondell Positive, Rhonda Isabella and the Unity In the City Choir.

Hosts Ian “Ity” Ellis and Alaine were able to keep the energy in the stadium going during the lengthy band changes. They had the audience participating in an earth-shaking praise as well as the usual 'wave' in the stands.

Member of the organising committee, Ragjohn Brown said he is pleased with the 2019 staging.

“Unity in the City is the ultimate gospel experience. We choose persons, or Ministers who will deliver and who will perform to the highest standard. God has really been in the midst tonight. Our main objective is to send forth the Word of God with words, music and comedy and I'm sure it has touched lives and we definitely met that! I'm sure somebody was touched tonight,” he expressed.

One patron Alex Mcpherson said despite all the hiccups, it was a powerful show.

“I'm not gonna lie, sitting in the Bleachers was a rough experience, you could barely see and barely hear but somehow the spirit moved you wherever you were in the stadium. From what you could actually really feel and be part of, was a great experience,” he said.