Unity returns to City

AMERICAN gospel singers Travis Greene, Fred Hammond, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are headliners for this year's staging of 'Unity in the City', scheduled for the National Stadium in Kingston on August 17.

The event, dubbed the Ultimate Gospel Experience, is now in its third staging. It was launched at Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston on Tuesday evening.

Local acts Minister Marion Hall, Ryan Mark, and Rondell Positive are billed to perform.

Organisers are hoping the event will position gospel entertainment at the forefront of Jamaican culture.

“This is not a profit-focused event; we are really 'nation- driven' for change. We are doing this event because God told us that something like this was necessary for this time. We needed something like this for this season that would reach the 'unchurched' backsliders, and to unite those who are committed. There are persons who have partnered with us to make sure this is a success. We are not doing this to make money, but to make a difference in Jamaica and for the next generation,” said Antoinette Ennis, event organiser.

The launch saw performances from Rhoda Isabelle ( Still Breathing) and Alaine ( Boast In God). LAUD Ministry performed a dance item to Tasha Cobbs Leonard's Not By Might.

Cobbs Leonard, 38, is from Georgia in the United States. She was scheduled to perform at last year's event but withdrew at the last minute. She is one of the stars of contemporary gospel thanks to songs like Break Every Chain, I'm Getting Ready, and Your Spirit.

A 2012 Grammy Award winner for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance, she is signed to legendary soul company, Motown Records. Break Every Chain is her signature. It peaked at number 29 on Billboard magazine's Adult R&B Chart, and earned platinum certification (for over one million copies sold) from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Last year's show took place on Easter Monday at National Stadium. It featured DJ Nicholas, Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards, Israel Houghton, JJ Hairston, and Travis Greene, and drew an estimated 15,000 patrons.