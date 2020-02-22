UTech gets set to Flirt
PATRONS will have an opportunity to enjoy music from 2010 to the present at next Friday's staging of Flirt - Dancehall Reload.
The event is scheduled for Activity Centre - The Barn at the University of Technology (UTech).
According to co-project team lead for Flirt, Ashley Morgan, the event is a fund-raiser for the UTech Marketing Seminar's various projects.
“The funds that we raise are going towards projects that are being undertaken by the marketing seminar. This is the fifth year of Flirt and it has grown in terms of attendance,” Morgan told the Jamaica Observer.
Among the disc jocks rostered are DJ Kentucky and members of Team Shella and Travellers Sound.
“We want to attract people with an appreciation for dancehall music. This is a trademark event for the marketing seminar and we are giving patrons the opportunity to experience dancehall music at its finest,” said Rajkumar Ramdas, co-project team lead.
“Patrons can expect non-stop feel-good vibes. It's a Friday night, so just come out and have fun,” he added.
