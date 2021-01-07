Valerie Elaine stands by her God

Followers of British reggae know Valerie Elaine as one of the movement's foremost harmony singers and respected songwriters. In December, she stepped out front for the first time with Stand by Your God .

The song is a reggae-gospel take on Tammy Wynette's country classic, Stand by Your Man. It is produced by British reggae singer Paul “Barry Boom” Robinson, Valerie Elaine's husband.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, she said there is not much difference in the song's message despite the spiritual flavour.

“I have to stand by God; His Word, His prophecies and His promise that He will never leave us or forsake us! Just like my marriage of 35 years, I stand by my husband and the promises we made to each other, but God is greater because He's the one who created us and the institution of marriage,” Valerie Elaine testified.

Stand by Your God was recorded five years ago at the insistence of Daniel Amber, a family friend. Last summer, while in a Zoom meeting with Christian sisters, she did an impromptu performance of the song and was encouraged by them to get it released.

Under her husband's direction, the single marked her debut as a solo act after over 30 years in the music business.

Born in London, Valerie Elaine's parents are Jamaicans from St Ann. Most of her career has been singing and co-writing songs for her husband's albums including The Living Boom. She has also written songs for fellow British singer Janet Lee Davis and The Mighty Diamonds.

A committed Christian since 2007, Valerie Elaine said Stand by Your Man, Wynette's signature song, has always been a favourite. She is also familiar with other renditions by soul singer Candi Staton and reggae artiste Merlene Webber.

In February, the veteran artiste adds another dimension to her portfolio with the release of The Marriage Rope, her first book.