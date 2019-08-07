Vershon barred from Bermuda

Vershon was denied entry into Bermuda last Friday by immigration officials. He was slated to perform at the BDA Summer Music Festival the following day.

In a release sent to the Jamaica Observer, the singjay's publicist Shuzzr Smith said his client was one of the show's headliners. After landing at LF Wade International Airport, he was informed the music festival was cancelled and “all work permits, if issued, null and void”.

According to Smith, Vershon (given name Kemar Brown) possessed the necessary documents to enter the British territory, but even after requesting to enter as a tourist, he was still shut down without reason.

“While we understand that Vershon needs a work permit to work on the island, and the Government's right and decision to cancel the event/permits, the artiste still had the legal required documentation to visit the island as a tourist — which was ignored. It's unfortunate that those who seek to bring positive publicity and aid in the economic development of Bermuda's tourism sector are refused entry, even with the proper documentation. The artiste, who is a brand ambassador for reggae-dancehall music, is owed an apology for the way it was handled,” Shuzzr stated.

Speaking to the Observer yesterday, Smith added that the 28-year-old singjay is slightly disappointed. However, he is currently making preparations for other upcoming shows.

“He is somewhat disheartened but he's still energised and gearing up for the next show which will be on August 10th in Clarendon…the Beenie Man concert (Summer Sizzle),” he said.

Smith said a decision has not yet been made as to when Vershon would perform in Bermuda again.

Vershon is known for hits such as Inna Real Life (2015), Neva Happy Fi Mi (2016) and since recently On & Off Switch.

This is not the first time a Jamaican artiste has been denied entry to another Caribbean island. In 2014 Tommy Lee Sparta was restricted from Dominica, where he was scheduled to perform.

Tommy Lee brought it before the court and was awarded an undisclosed sum of money.