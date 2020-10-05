Vershon's EP on hold

THE release of Only One, the first of two EPs by deejay Vershon for Parlophone Records, has been rescheduled for January. It was initially set for release this month.

Vershon signed with the German-British label in late 2019. The company is owned by Warner Music UK.

“Warner Music is an established international label, so that is an excellent move for me. I can see where things can happen internationally for my career. I'm just staying humble and hoping for the best,” Vershon told the Jamaica Observer on the weekend.

He added that, “I worked with di FaNaTiX (British producers) on di EP. I have collaborations with Chip [British rapper], Busy Signal, African artiste YCEE an' Trillary Banks. It is a well put together project an' it has six tracks.”

The second release from the EP, Reality, features Chip. It was released three weeks ago and has made the BBC 1Xtra playlist in the United Kingdom.

Since signing with Warner Music, Vershon says he is more focused on creating music for an international audience.

“Things kinda different now an' di music more put together. Earlier, I was doing music to run di place an' to be among those trending on YouTube. Now, it's all about streaming an' with structure and focus,” he shared.

Vershon (given name Adrian Kemar Brown) is from Cockburn Pen in Kingston 11. He attended Greater Portmore High but dropped out during the 10th grade. He later attended the HEART Trust/NSTA where he studied electrical engineering but music was his main focus.

“Music at di time was the only way out for me as a garrison youth. I have di talent, so why not do music,” he said.

Discovered by veteran deejay Mr G, Vershon got the break when he signed with producer and musician Christopher Birch. His biggest hits include the 2015 chart-topper Inna Real Life, Barbie Doll, Boom, Ruff Up The World, On and Off Switch, Used to Hungry, Mercy A God and Outside.

Parlophone Records was established in 1923. Among its top-selling acts are The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Queen, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Tina Turner, Swedish pop act Roxette and The Pet Shop Boys.

Montego Bay-born singer Beverly Knight is also part of the label's roster.