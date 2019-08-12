Vershon's manager says sorry

Shuzzr Smith, public relations (PR) manager of singjay Vershon, is withdrawing statements about the artiste being barred from Bermuda and has quit.

Smith's action is a result of evidence provided Bermuda's National Security Minister Wayne Caines that Vershon never visited the country. The PR manager said, however, he was disseminating information on the instructions of his client.

“With the approval of said client (Vershon), all the information that was stated in the press release was authenticated by our client at the time,” Smith said in a statement to the Jamaica Observer.

“Considering the statement made by the Minister of Security for Bermuda Wayne Caines, which refutes the artiste's claim, it is only prudent that we withdraw our initial stance; offer our sincerest apologies and our corporation in any investigation being carried out and assist with repairing the damage done to the island's reputation.”

“Our credibility is at the forefront of what we do, as such, we have made a conscious decision to release reggae-dancehall artiste Vershon from our roster and any contractual obligations,” it concluded.

Two Tuesdays ago, Shuzzr Smith, told the Observer that the 28-year-old singjay (given name Kemar Brown) got turned away at the LF Wade International Airport on August 2, after being told that the BDA Summer Music Festival scheduled for the next day at Snorkel Park in Dockyard had been cancelled at the last minute, thus making his work permit invalid.

Smith said he was then denied entry as a tourist. The manager demanded an apology from authorities, saying Vershon was a “brand ambassador for reggae-dancehall music”.

Following the accusations, Caines said the concert promoters had been told “weeks in advance” that Vershon needed a work permit to perform on the island.

He added that the three were allowed entry to Bermuda as visitors, but that Vershon was not among them.

Caines also stated that there was “no record of Mr Brown (Vershon) in our system”, or of an application for him to perform.

Vershon is known for hits such as Inna Real Life, Neva Happy Fi Mi, and since recently On & Off Switch.