Versi ends hostilities with Popcaan

It is not often that a dancehall deejay extends the olive branch in a music industry known for its superheated rhetoric and gigantic egos. But Versi is taking the 'big man approach' as it relates to his feud with Popcaan.

“I am taking the high road. Popcaan and I were friends but that is no longer the case, so I am putting all hostilities aside because the country doesn't need anymore animosity, our society is fractured enough as it is already. I am a ghetto youth, and mi know say sometimes things can go overboard,” Versi said.

Popcaan and Versi met as teenagers. Versi attended Titchfield High School in Portland, and Popcaan was a student of Happy Grove High, which is also located in the parish. Their friendship, however, crashed in 2017 after a dispute concerning the Cotton Swab rhythm, produced by Delly Ranks. The production features Versi's Wanted and Popcaan's hit Family.

“He told me him a go push the songs together since a my song, give him the energy to do his song, but the promise was not fulfilled. Delly wanted to do a video medley, and Popcaan wanted to do a video for himself, so that was scrapped. All of that mek me decide fi just leave him company, but me never did wish him no bad,” he said.

Things took a turn months later when Popcaan released Nah Run and Versi, who felt peeved at certain lines in that song, clapped back with Better Run. However, Versi insists that calmer heads have prevailed and that the animosity is at an end. “He was a good friend of mine. Honestly, I'm not seeking friendship cause me nuh think it might get back where it was, to be honest. Me honestly nuh hate Popcaan cause he was a good friend of mine, but we move on and it's all good,” he said.