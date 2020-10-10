Vincenzo tackles deadbeat daddies

The topic of deadbeat dads is nothing new. But for singer Vincenzo the Conqueror, his personal experience as well as those of his daughter's friends, formed the basis of Pop Up Pops .

“The inspiration behind the song came about one evening while I was at home preparing dinner for my children. My daughter came from school and told me that her five friends shared that their fathers weren't active in their lives and they wish they had a dad like me who's always there. I hugged her and told her that her grandfather was a deadbeat dad too. The following day I was watching a programme called Paternity Court on television and I heard the judge asking a man if he planned to just pop in and out of his children's lives,” Vincenzo explained.

“I am a product of a pop-up dad. Mama Burna (his mother) was and is still my mother, father, and best friend. I appreciate every assistance I got from my stepfather.”

Distrokid released Pop Up Pops on October 2. It was produced and arranged by Al Beeko at Fox Master Studio in Bronx, New York, while Adrianna Ricketts was engineer, beat maker and harmoniser.

Originally from Zion Hill, St Catherine, Vincenzo (real name Vincent George Clarke) has worked as a carpenter for more 30 years. Now residing in Massachusetts for the past four years, the 50-year-old says he was inclined to pursue music for several years.

“It's never too late to pursue a dream and I was always inclined to do music from a tender age. Time is the master of everything,” he said.

His previous releases include The Prayer, Life Guard, Call Upon Him, Victory to the End and Jesus is My Rock.