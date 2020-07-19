Virtual festival

THE current pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus has pushed this year's celebrations of Independence and Emancipation into the virtual realm.

Minister with responsibility for culture and entertainment, Olivia “Babsy” Grange shared details on this year's celebrations when she made her contribution to the sectoral debate in Parliament last Tuesday.

She explained that it was the intention of her ministry to broaden, rebrand and refocus Jamaica Festival as a summer of cultural and entertainment activities, however the onslaught of COVID-19 has caused these plans to be shelved. She, however, stated that despite the challenges the Government is moving ahead with some of the activities, including the Jamaica Festival Song Competition.

“The National Independence Church Service will be held on August 2 and that, too, will be virtual. It will be carried on broadcast media and online. We will celebrate our Emancipation in a very special virtual ceremony on July 31, when we recognise our Emancipation. And we will have the 'Independence Spectacular' as a virtual edition of the Grand Gala on August 6.”

The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Resilient and Strong…Let's Celebrate Jamaica 58'.

Grange took the opportunity to invite Jamaicans, at home and abroad, to celebrate the spirit of Independence with vibrant and creative displays of the national colours.

“The 'Spirit of Independence' competition is a special focus for us this year, as it is an excellent way to get Jamaicans involved in our celebrations event amidst the pandemic. We are encouraging municipal corporations, business places, government offices and private residences, here and in the Diaspora, to demonstrate the spirit of independence by decorating their surroundings in the national colours in elaborate and eye-catching designs. We want you to feel the spirit,” she told the House.

Grange announced that prizes will be awarded in the categories: Best Decorated Town Centre, Best Decorated Business Place, Best Decorated Government Office, Best Decorated Private Residence, and Best Diaspora Community Celebration. She added that there is a special category for Best Media Celebration, for media houses which display the spirit of Independence not only visually, but through their content.