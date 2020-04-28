Vitchous trusts the process
AMID the current COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut-based singjay Vitchous remains career-driven, recently releasing his debut EP Trust The Process.
“The fact that people are quarantined at home with not much to do, many have resorted to various digital platforms to keep themselves entertained. This is beneficial to an artiste such as myself because it creates the opportunity for me to ply my trade digitally to that captive audience from which discoveries can be made and fans garnered. It's a known fact that more people are watching television, listening radio and exploring the Internet, so the onus is on me as an artiste to capitalise and make sure my content is readily available in these spaces,” said Vitchous.
Released March 6 via all major digital platforms, the 10-track set has Top Lane Records as executive producer.
“This EP is a brief introduction to my versatility. Trust the Process is a reflection of my life's journey and musical growth. I want to remind people to trust their process. I didn't foresee this being the time my debut project would be released. At one point it almost discouraged me [and I was tempted] not to move forward with the release because of this crisis we are facing. I hope this EP will be a light of hope and motivation to everyone in these times, and encourage anyone facing hardships or obstacles on their way to achieving their goals,” said the singjay.
Vitchous (given name Michael Bembridge) hails from the parish of Portland. He migrated to the United States more than five years ago.
His other songs include Buss, Better Jamaica, and God Work featuring Kashu.
