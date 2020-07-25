Vote for your song

Below are the names, songs, and numbers of each finalist in this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition. A live performance is slated for TVJ on July 19, while the final is scheduled for July 26. • Buju Banton — I am a Jamaican — 444-7701 • Xtra Bigg — Jamaica a Paradise — 444-7702 • Papa Michigan — Jamaica Dance — 444-7703 • Nazzle Man — Jamaica Nice — 444-7704 • Shuga — One People — 444-7705 • Toots & the Maytals — Rise Up Jamaicans — 444-7706 • Radix OD — The Place to Be — 444-7707 • Freddie McGregor —Tun Up di Sound — 44-7708 • LUST — Wave Di Flag— 444-7709 • Sakina Deer — We Are Jamaica — 444-7710

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT