VP mourns Lee's passing
With the passing of legendary reggae producer Bunny “Striker” Lee, another of the cornerstones of Jamaican music takes his place in history.
Edward O'Sullivan Lee was born in the Greenwich Farm section of Kingston, Jamaica in 1941. He entered the music industry in 1962 via his brother-in-law, singer Derrick Morgan, landing a job as a record plugger for Duke Reid's famed Treasure Isle label. By the mid-1960s, Lee was working with Ken Lack's Caltone imprint, producing his first record, Lloyd Jackson & the Groovers' Listen to the Beat, in 1967. His first significant hit, Roy Shirley's Music Field, followed later that year on the WIRL label, and upon founding his own label, he reeled off a series of well-received sides including Morgan's Hold You Jack, Slim Smith's My Conversation, and Pat Kelly's Little Boy Blue.
The search engine allmusic.com called Lee “one of the most influential and prolific producers in reggae history, (for) pioneering the art of the dub — expanding the parameters of studio technology like no Jamaican producer before him, with his engineer, the equally legendary King Tubby.”
In his later years, Lee was one of the key contributors to the famed re-issue label Blood & Fire, contributing songs from his own catalogue of recordings to the esteemed imprint. He continued to produce music throughout his life, independently releasing his work with partners Jet Star, Greensleeves, Super Power and VP Records, among others.
A great chronicler of the music, “Mr Lee had a gift for remembering minute details about things,” said Christopher Chin, CEO of VP Records.
“He knew the history of many of the sessions and riddims and how the music developed. He was kind and helpful in sharing his knowledge with others,” said Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, principal of VP Records.
“Bunny worked a lot at Randy's, we knew each other as kids and he was a close friend to the family,” she continued.
Within hours of Bunny Lee's passing on Tuesday, tributes and stories about his greatness were shared on social media by members of the reggae fraternity.
VP Records extends its condolences to the family of Edward O'Sullivan Lee (Bunny 'Striker' Lee).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy