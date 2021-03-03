VP recognises Bunny Wailer
The global reggae fraternity will recognise the passing of Neville O'Riley Livingston, better known as Bunny Wailer, as the end of an era. The last surviving member of The Wailers core trio with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, passed away yesterday at 73.
Bunny Wailer was a singer, songwriter, and percussionist, an activist, and an icon of reggae music. He was a three-time Grammy Award winner for his albums Time Will Tell – A Tribute to Bob Marley (1991), Crucial! Roots Classics (1995), and Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th Anniversary (1997). His achievements and impact on reggae music are monumental and his voice will be sorely missed.
Bunny Wailer was born in 1947 in the village of Nine Mile in St Ann, where he met and grew up with Bob Marley. Marley's mother, Cedella, and Livingston's father, Taddeus, would later have a child together, Claudette Pearl Livingston. He left the Wailers for a solo career in 1973 and made his mark with the Blackheart Man album in 1976.
Often reluctant to tour, he made a major return to the international stage in 1986 with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York. His final concert tour was in 2016 on the 40th anniversary of Blackheart Man. He was given Jamaica's Order Of Merit in 2017.
Beyond his achievements and musical accolades, Bunny was a friend to the Chin family and VP Records. The family and staff send deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
“We know Bunny Wailer from our time in Jamaica, but became closer friends as the years went on,” said Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, co-founder of VP Records. “He did a lot of great work in a short time and used his gifts to bring beautiful music to the world. Though we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life.”
— VP Records
