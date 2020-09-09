Wait is over for Peter G, Novel-T
SOME of the best duets in pop music came about by chance. That was the case with Love Won't Let Us Wait by singers Peter G and Novel-T.
Released in May, it is written by Peter G and was intended to be a solo effort. But Hopeton Lindo, who produced it for his Feel It compilation album, suggested bringing in Novel-T.
It worked, as Love Won't Let Us Wait has been number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart for the past three weeks. It is the first chart-topper for Peter G, who has been recording for over 30 years.
“It is a great feeling that words cannot explain. Been [around] so long as a singer/songwriter and getting a number one is unspeakable. I am on top of the world,” he said.
Peter G and Lindo have known each other since the 1980s and it was Lindo who also brought him in for the Feel It project.
According to Peter G, his method to songwriting is simple.
“I never really thought about what makes a good song but the best ingredient is a catchy hook married to a simple melody. For me, it's just writing and making music to feed the soul,” he said.
Novel-T, who is based in South Florida, is enjoying her second number one on the influential chart. She first accomplished the feat in July 2019 with Tough Like A Diamond.
“At this time, or any point in my career, I consider a number one hit song as definitely a positive boost. This song with Peter G is my second number one within a 12-month period, and the timing was just right,” she said. “This achievement is positive reinforcement for the hard work I've put in; and it is undoubtedly one way to gain even more respect and recognition in the industry.”
Love Won't Let Us Wait is one of 14 songs on the Feel It album, which was number one on the South Florida Foundation Network Chart for two weeks.
The set is released by Irie Pen Records, Lindo's label.
It also has songs by Everton Blender, Luciano, Fiona and INique.
