WANTED: Jamaica, the Reggae State

I was tempted to interpret the general topic of the discussion 'The State of Reggae' in the context of a diagnosis, or as a description of the current condition of the musical form most associated with the word, but that would be way too literal or worse yet, way too predictable.

Instead I will seek to take us on a conceptual journey over the next few paragraphs which invites us to reimagine the state of reggae as a place, somewhat like he state of Florida, only without the need for visas or vaccines or the guarantee of annual hurricanes. Somewhat like the state of New York, but devoid of extreme summers or the bitter cold of winter's snow, and certainly without the throngs of peoples bustling along crowded streets without any care for, or connection to each other — with loaded heads, heavy hands, but empty souls.

I suspect that in the formulation of the theme for this series the designers may, or may not have intended or anticipated this angle. I am however happy to explore an unconventional perspective. But first, a definition.

The word state appears as at least three parts of speech in the most sophisticated dictionary or thesaurus. But even a cursory Internet search on Wikipedia will reveal the flexible paradox in the word.

It could speak as a noun to 'the particular condition that someone or something is in at a specific time' such as the state of my bank account. It could also refer to 'a nation or territory considered as an organised political community under one Government' such as the state of France or Germany. As a verb, you state or 'express something definitely or clearly in speech or writing', and as an adjective state means 'of, provided by, or concerned with the civil government of a country'.

The part of speech you choose to ascribe to 'state' in the state of reggae will surely cloud or clarify your perspective, and I am prepared to always respect, though not always accept, the dissenting views of those who may chose a part or speech different from that which I prefer.

Very few across the world will deny, that reggae emerged as a musical force of resistance, and whether you regard its roots as Trench Town and the wider Kingston, St Thomas, or even Clarendon, based on your ethnomusicological perspective, there is still no escaping the admission that this cultural phenomenon was born of and from the Jamaican people as a depiction of struggle, resistance and rebellion against a system designed to make us see ourselves as less than a royal priesthood or a sanctified people.

Hence, reggae became synonymous with Rastafari, based on the unity of objectives and the synergy of motives, to make kings and queens of those who might otherwise be seen, or see themselves as the rejects from a post-colonial experience. Equal rights and justice have become watchwords of this cultural phenomenon, as the world has formed the habit of looking to Jamaica for moral and artistic direction wherever struggle or injustice abounds.

Reggae is therefore not just music. It is word, sound, power, as much as it is ital food and healthy 'livity'. It is resistance to 'ism and schism' expressed by a lifestyle encapsulated in music, food, fashion, spirituality and so much more.

It stands to reason therefore, that for me the state of reggae is best interpreted in the context of the second of the two uses as a noun referenced earlier. I am seeing reggae as it ought to be: an organised territory, physical or otherwise, under one Government, with a global presence and recognition for the value it brings to its citizens and the world. The 'State of Reggae' is what Jamaica is, since it was birthed from us, for us and identifies us globally with ultimate distinction. I am seeing Jamaica as the state of reggae, since the entire ecosystem circumscribed as reggae holds the largest single potential to create kings and queens among us, not just politically, or spiritually, but artistically and economically.

It is important therefore, to see Jamaica as the state of reggae such that the true heads of State can appreciate their mission, their calling and their purpose, of true liberation for our people. I see a State where respect is given to all the inputs that make its people rich, in much the same way the state of Texas respects oil and the State of Germany regards it automobiles, or the State of Great Britain regards its democracy. In this state of reggae, all creative, technical, technological, physical, political, legislative, economic and administrative systems are aligned toward maximising the nation's social, moral and spiritual benefits from its best resource.

Simply put, it is time for Jamaica to epitomise the state of reggae by swiftly and robustly instituting policies and systems to become what we were meant to be…THE REGGAE STATE. And I am not dreaming.

Ewan D A Simpson is the chairman f the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA). An attorney-at-law, with a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property from the University of Turin/ WIPO, he was called to the Jamaican Bar in 2004, having completed studies at The University of the West Indies and the Norman Manley Law School.

A mentor and advocate in the areas of intellectual property law, entertainment law and cultural enterprise management, Simpson is currently the general manager for legal and corporate services for one of Jamaica's regulatory bodies, as well as an adjunct lecturer at the Institute of Caribbean Studies – The University of the West Indies, Mona.