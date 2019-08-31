War of Words

SQUASH responds to Alkaline's diss track with his new tune, Pinocchio.

The song dropped yesterday on the Hemton Music label.

“Yu a work fi the feds and a call dung state of emergence,” the 6ix Boss declared in his track.

For the past week, fans of dancehall deejays Alkaline and Squash have been speculating that the two are currently engaged in lyrical warfare.

After being absent from the music scene for a while, 25-year-old Alkaline re-emerged with the track State A Emergency release on the True Ambassador record label. The song, which was released on Monday, is trending at number one on YouTube with over 500,000 views.

The edgy lyrics seem to take jabs at the 6ix Boss.

“MoBay, weh yuh say anuh nobody dem. Dem can't diss me nuh day. Me deeven a hackle up myself, dawg,” are the opening line of the tune.

The 'Vendetta Boss' then goes further to take hits at Squash's physical appearance as well as the death of his brother who was killed by police some years ago.

Listeners believe that State A Emergency is in response to Bulldog, released by Squash earlier in August.

“Run weh lef dem place, when dem come back, it change up,”the deejay said in the song.

Both Squash and Alkaline are among favourites in the dancehall arena. With hits such as Lavish, Trending and Money Fever under his belt, the 6ix Boss has been revelling in successful tracks since his emergence in 2018.

A more seasoned player, Alkaline has been one for controversy since his rise to prominence in 2015. With hits such City, Company, Extra Lesson, Hard Tackle, and 12 pm, many enjoy his gritty dancehall style.

