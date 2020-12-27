Warner Bros sets Furiosa, Color Purple musical for 2023
A Mad Max: Fury Road prequel and an adaptation of The Color Purple Broadway musical are coming to theatres in 2023, Warner Bros has announced.
The announcement comes on the heels of the studio's industry-shaking decision to release all its 2021 films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theatres.
Furiosa, the Mad Max prequel based on Charlize Theron's character, stars Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit as the titular warrior. George Miller wrote and is returning to direct the film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and has been slated for a June 23, 2023 release.
The Color Purple, meanwhile, has been set for a December 2023 debut. The adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical, based on Alice Walker's book and Steven Spielberg's 1985 film, is set to be directed by Blitz Bazawule ( Black Is King). Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are among the producers.
Warner Bros also announced Coyote vs Acme, a hybrid live-action and animated film about the Looney Tunes character, for June 2023.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy