Warrior King aims to inspire

REGGAE singer Warrior King believes people whose lives are adversely affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) could find inspiration in his single Set Your Goals.

The song is one of 25 on the various artistes compilation set, Tropical House Cruise to Jamaica — The Reggae Collector's Edition, released last month. Reggae acts Sizzla Kalonji, Capleton, Peetah and Mojo Morgan from Morgan's Heritage as well as Ghana's Shatta Wale contributed to the project. The set is on the Contractor Music Group label.

Warrior King said he penned Set Your Goals in 2012 and is convinced of its relevance.

“I was inspired by a quote from Malcolm X which says: 'Tomorrow belongs to those who are prepared today'. I want to be fully prepared for the future so I must set my goals right,” Warrior King told the Jamaica Observer.

“The lyrics of this song will certainly allow persons to look at their present position and prepare for the future. We need to learn a lot of things from this pandemic and move into the future with more experience to deal with future problems,” he continued.

Malcom X was an influential African-American minister and human rights activist who was popular during the civil rights movement. He is best known for his time spent as a vocal spokesman for the Nation of Islam. He was shot and killed while preparing to address the Organization of Afro-American Unity in Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom on February 21, 1965. He was 39.

In Jamaica, 10 people have died as a result of COVID-19 and nearly 700 people have tested positive. Job cuts have occurred in many sectors, and the Government estimates the pandemic will have a $120-billion impact on country. However, after months of restrictions, the country is slowly opening up.

Devanio “Voltage “Jones, producer of Set Your Goals, has high hopes for the song.

“I am privileged to be associated with Warrior King's song. I recall doing a live-band rhythm called Dew Water. I immediately called Warrior King to give it a listening ear and this is the final product,” he told the Observer.

“Warrior has this magic touch whenever it comes to real rootsy vibes and his song fits like a well-tailored jacket during this COVID-19 experience. This song will definitely attract millions of people,” he continued.

Warrior King (given name Mark Dyer) gained prominence in 2002. In 2017, mayor of the City of Buffalo, Byron W Brown, declared June 11 Mark “Warrior King” Dyer Day during the 42nd Juneteeth Festival in New York.

His other songs include Never Go Where Pagans Go, A Friend Indeed, and Can't Get Me Down.