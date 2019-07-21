Warrior Sound wins Sumfest battle

Germany-based Warrior Sound International took top honours at the Reggae Sumfest's Global Sounds Clash in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Pier I in Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday night.

Four other high-ranking sound systems — Pink Panther and Ricky Trouper from Jamaica, Yaad Beat from Japan and King Turbo out of Canada — participated in the event.

An elated Mattia Reubenstrunk, owner and selector of Warrior Sound International, expressed delight at winning the very competitive clash.

“This is a good victory for me because I entered the competition two years ago and I dropped out because there was a bad word in one of my songs during the third round, and the panel of judges disqualified me, yet other sound systems played bad words in the music and got away with it. So, I am very happy for the win, and I am happy too that Downsound decided this year not to use a panel of judges, but instead to let the crowd decide the winner,” said Reubenstrunk, who has been playing reggae and dancehall music since 2006,

“This was the perfect clash tonight. I shelled down the place. This is the best feeling I ever had, this feels like it is a dream from me. I am very grateful for the crowd and they seem to like what I was doing. Right now, I am part of Jamaica's sound clash history; I am building my legacy,” he continued.

Reubenstrunk promised to return to Montego Bay next year to defend his title.