Wasp on recovery road

TWO days after being shot in the left arm, on-the-rise dancehall deejay Wasp has released two singles — The Oath on the Portmore Society imprint and My Soul (Silver Diamond label).

“Mi jus' a focus on continuing this amazing work that I'm doing by releasing a lot of new music that I'm doing. I have no enemy, so I don't know why such things happen,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “Mi jus' a give thanks fi life fi know say the shot fly thru; no bone nuh break. God is good.”

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, Wasp — given name Marvin Clarke — was shot and injured in an incident in the Kingston 10 area on Wednesday, about 9:15 pm. According to the report, one man with a gun walked up to the entertainer, shot him in the arm and escaped. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

“I'm recovering nicely and stronger than before,” he said.

Wasp says the single, My Soul, is somewhat ominous.

“It pretty much a tell my story. Mi record it before this [the shooting], but it a cover the whole vibes,” he said.

“People have it say 2020 a di worse year, but me have it as the best year up until mi get shot; and it [the shooting] make me a change little bit, but 2020 was going to be mi best year,” he continued.

His other songs include Run Di Street (Romeich Entertainment) and Vybz Kartel ft Vybz Kartel.

— BB