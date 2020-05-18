Wasp stings with a Kartel tribute

The track Vybz Kartel, by dancehall artiste Wasp has been given an endorsement from the incarcerated artiste to whom the track is in tribute.

Kartel has released a verse on the same hip-hop beat alongside Wasp's track.

Wasp released the original track over a month ago, and got an immediate response from his peers, Bounty Killer and Vybz Kartel.

“Bounty Killer first linked me on WhatsApp, and asked for the video, and he reposted it on IG [ Instagram], and within 24 hours, I got over a 1,000 followers on IG. Then it was posted on Kartel account, tagging Popcaan, and it got even crazier,” Wasp explained.

“The verse just surface and the thing just exploded. Right now, I am getting so many calls from France, Belgium, Italy, the USA, just crazy response from all over,” Wasp said.

The idea for a Vybz Kartel tribute was conceptualised when Wasp first heard the song by Detroit rapper Joyner Lucas paying tribute to actor/rapper/comedian Will Smith. Wasp loved the creative idea and then at the urging of his peers, he retrofitted the infectious beat to pay tribute to Vybz Kartel.

“Vybz Kartel ah one of the baddest lyricists ever in dancehall and rap ever, and it was important for me to let him know that as a lyricist, I feel he is the greatest. I wanted to give Kartel his flowers now, because in life you just never know. I didn't want to wait until it was too late to let him know how great of an artiste I know he is,” he said.

Wasp secured a breakout hit in the form of Unfair Officer back in 2009.