Wav set to create waves

US-based producer Wav is pleased with the feedback to his latest rhythm project, the Generation Z, released on August 2.

The project features talents such as Jahvilliani, Fully Bad, Jayds, Lock it, Kim Kelly, Deva Bratt, Knaxx, Don Pree, Marvin Binns, Jay A, and Compass.

The project appears on the I Am Wav music label.

“Right now, I am doing my best to unearth new talent, so this juggling features the new young talents of dancehall...the Lock it, the Fully Bads, Marvin Binns, Don Pree, Kim Kelly, and so on. We have to keep discovering new people if we are to move the artform forward,” he said.

He has recently did a song with dancehall deejay Squash called Never Die, which is a featured track on VP Records' latest compilation Reggae Gold album, released in late July. Wav also worked with Troyton music on the recent gospel compilation Healing project.

Wav, whose real name is Okino R Thomas, is the man whose beats have driven the rise of Masicka to international stardom with singles such as Rinsing Shot In Head, Crab Inna Barrel, Greatness and They Don't Know.

“I'm making my way into the reggaeton market with collaboration with fellow European producer Airietja on a Rauw Alejandro song and Vanessa Wong, and in hip hop area, I have a track with OT Genasis,” he said.

He is leading the charge of a new generation of young Jamaican-born beat-makers making major moves in urban markets in the USA, and revolutionising dancehall back home in Jamaica.

He has made a name for himself with hit dancehall compilation, Cure Pain rhythm, which features Vybz Kartel's I'll Take You There; Alkaline's — My Side of the Story; Mavado's Big League; and, Masicka's Everything Mi Want.

“Right now, everything is up. I am getting offers from international labels who are interested in my beats so the future is looking great,” he said.