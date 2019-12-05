Wayne still working wonders

A remake of singer Wayne Wonder's No Letting Go by Chicago house/remix duo Dirty Werk (DJ Bam Bam and Steve Smooth) topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart on November 2.

Released by Fly House Records, it gave the duo their second number one on that chart. Wonder is overwhelmed by their success.

“It's a great feeling knowing that someone covered my original song and took it to number one,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “They did a good job and it's definitely one of the better ones I have heard.”

In October, Akon used a sample of No Letting Go for his single Can't Say No, which is featured on his album Konnect, due in December.

Wonder's version was released by VP Records in 2002. It was produced by Steven “Lenky” Marsden on the popular Diwali rhythm.

“It all came about and was inspired by my beautiful wife, and a few missteps that I had along the way. But those missteps were back then,” Wonder recalled.

No Letting Go took off internationally and made the Top 10 of several European charts. In the United States, it peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 14 on the R&B Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

A video by in-demand director Little X, was shot on location in Ocho Rios.

The Florida-based Wonder was surprised by the achievements of No Letting Go.

“I was kind of surprised but I never think about the success of any of my songs. I just always try to make long-lasting, quality music,” he said.

In the wake of its international appeal, VP Records teamed with Atlantic Records for the release of the album, No Holding Back, which was nominated for a Best Reggae Album Grammy Award.