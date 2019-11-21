Wayne to add signature to series
Wayne Wonder is promising a treat for patrons attending Appleton Estate Signature Nights series at Peppa Thyme Restaurant located in Constant Spring, Kingston, on Thursday, November 28.
The show is scheduled for a 9:00 pm start.
“It's my first time performing at Appleton Estate Signature Nights and I'm excited to get up close and personal with my fans. I chose to come on board because it's a different vibe than the kind of shows I do in Jamaica normally. Whenever I perform here, it is usually in a big venue or a club. This will be a more intimate setting,” said the reggae singer.
“My fans know when I touch the stage, I give it my all. If it's one person or a 100,000 patrons, it's straight niceness,” he continued.
Wayne Wonder (given name Von Wayne Charles) has been a household name since the early 1990s. Among his biggest hits include B ounce Along, Hold Me Now, Saddest Day of My Life, and Joy Ride.
His signing to Atlantic Records in the early 2000s gave birth to the Steven “Lenky” Marsden-produced mega-hit No Letting Go.
Marsha Lumley, marketing director at J Wray and Nephew is pleased with the 2019 iteration of one of Jamaica's most impactful live music concert series continuing to do so well.
“We've had two magnificent stops over the past couple of months, and the people in attendance were ecstatic. It's only right that we give Kingston a production that reflects similar energy through a combination of Wayne Wonder and Appleton Estate cocktails,” she said.
Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Konshens, Agent Sasco, Freddie McGregor have graced the Signature Nights' stage this year.
— BW
