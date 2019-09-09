Week.day blooms with Olympe Rose

Producer Jahvanie “Week.day” Morrison is upbeat about his involvement in the recently released Olympe Rose rhythm, produced by former Olympian Usain Bolt.

Morrison is credited as composer, having co-created the beat with Rajah Karanja “Hit Plugg” Nelson.

“The collaboration with the Olympe Rose came about after linking with Hit Plugg. Sometimes we would link up at the studio and just put our ideas together and create new sounds. We made that beat a while back and recently it was chosen to be a part of this project with Usain,” said Morrison.

The Olympe Rose features songs from Dexta Daps, Ding Dong, Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, Christopher Martin and Munga Honorable.

Morrison previously worked with artistes including Jesse Royal, Mavado, Kranium, Tessellated, Shenseea, Star Captyn, Alkaline and Jahmiel on various projects.

Originally from Linstead in St Catherine, he has been involved in music production for just two years.

“My father is a musician so I grew up watching and listening to him play the guitar. I was also inspired to get into music by my older brother Jahvel, who is also a producer,” said Morrison.

Morrison is aiming for the international market with his Tru Ambassador Next Generation label.

He said: “I still have a lot to learn and a far way to go. I am going to continue to put in the work and I will become one of the greatest producers. Eventually, I would like to write soundtracks for movies and television shows.”

Morrison's first production was Anyweh by Jahmiel, while his first composition was My Love by Alkaline. He studied jazz and popular music at the Edna Manley College for Visual and Performing Arts.

— Kevin Jackson